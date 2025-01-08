Jordan Fuller News: Injuries derail 2024 campaign

Fuller recorded 54 total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble across nine games in 2024.

Fuller's first season in Carolina got off to a rocky start, as he missed six of the team's first nine games on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. The Ohio State product posted his second-lowest totals in tackles and passes defended while recording the fewest interceptions of his career. He was even a healthy scratch in Weeks 16 and 17, with Carolina already eliminated from playoff contention. Fuller's first season with the Panthers may be his last, as he's set to hit unrestricted free agency after signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal last offseason. He's likely to sign another one-year prove-it contract this offseason, whether with Carolina or another team, following a relatively disappointing 2024 campaign, .