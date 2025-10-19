The Packers' offense slept through the first half, managing only two field goals, but Love was able to get thing going after halftime as the team rallied from a 13-6 deficit with three second-half TDs, including a seven-yard TD pass to Tucker Kraft. Love has had an efficient start to the season, posting a 10:2 TD:INT through six games, but he's thrown a single touchdown in three of his last four starts. He may need to be more productive in Week 8 as the Packers have a showdown with Aaron Rodgers and his new club, the Steelers.