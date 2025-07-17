Jordan Mims News: Signs with Tennessee

Mims is signing a two-year contract with the Titans, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Mims has played in 13 regular-season games for the Saints since going undrafted in 2023, recording 32 touches for 141 yards across 108 snaps on offense. The Titans have Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears locked into the top two spots on their depth chart, leaving Mims to compete with Julius Chestnut, Kalel Mullings and Tyrion Davis-Price for one or two jobs.