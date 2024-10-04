Jordan Poyer Injury: Looking unlikely for Week 5

Coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Poyer (shin) will not practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McDaniel doesn't seem optimistic about Poyer's chances of suiting up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Patriots, which is unsurprising given that the starting safety has missed three consecutive practices since being forced out of Monday's loss to the Titans. Marcus Maye will likely start at strong safety if Poyer's shin injury indeed rules him out for Sunday's divisional clash.