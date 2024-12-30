Jordan Poyer News: Logs six tackles against Cleveland

Poyer registered six tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during the Dolphins' 20-3 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Poyer and Storm Duck finished Sunday's game as the Dolphins' third-leading tacklers behind Tyrel Dodson (15) and Jordyn Brooks (nine). Poyer has recorded at least six combined tackles in 12 of 15 games, and on the year he's totaled 90 tackles (47 solo) and three pass defenses. He'll look to reach the century mark in tackling for the second straight year (and fifth time in his NFL career) during the Dolphins' regular-season finale against the Jets next Sunday.