Jordan Waters News: Inks deal with Rams

Waters signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Waters spent the first five years of his collegiate career at Duke before transferring to NC State ahead of the 2024 season. His best season in college came with Duke in 2023, when he logged 153 carries for 819 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with nine receptions for 139 yards across 13 contests. Waters is likely an extra body for offseason activities; however, he could find a spot on Los Angeles' practice squad if he impresses throughout the summer.