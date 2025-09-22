Once again operating as the tertiary option at wideout, Whittington found little room to run when presented with opportunities, and was unable to replicate the huge 40-yard catch from last week against the Titans. On the field for exactly half of the Rams' snaps on offense, Whittington seems to have secured his hold on the No. 3 wideout role for the Rams, a role that is unlikely to hold much fantasy appeal given the dominance Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have in target share; 23 of Matthew Stafford's 33 pass attempts were targeted to the duo.