Jordyn Brooks News: Past wrist injury

Brooks (wrist) participated in Friday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Brooks underwent offseason surgery on his right wrist, and he has recovered enough to be given the green light to practice. The 2020 first-round pick was able to play in all 17 regular-season games last year despite battling through lingering knee and quad injuries and finished with 143 tackles (86 solo), including 3.0 sacks, six pass defenses and two fumble recoveries. Brooks is entering the second year of a three-year, $26.25 million contract that he signed with the Dolphins in March of 2024.