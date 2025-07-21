Menu
Josh Butler Injury: Starting training camp on PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 21, 2025 at 1:12pm

Butler (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list Monday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Butler's working his way back after tearing his ACL in December. Dallas is shorthanded at cornerback to begin training camp, as Trevon Diggs (knee), Shavon Revel (knee), Caelen Carson (shoulder) and Kemon Hall (hamstring) are also recovering from injuries.

Josh Butler
Dallas Cowboys
