Josh Metellus Injury: Extends contract with Vikings

Metellus signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension with the Vikings on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $25 million guaranteed.

Metellus has played 34 regular-season games (27 starts) over the past two seasons, and he recorded 219 tackles (141 solo), 2.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and three interceptions in that stretch. Metellus is a utility player in Minnesota's defense. He's listed as a safety but often lines up as a box linebacker and a slot cornerback, leading to high tackle counts for IDP purposes. According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Metellus is still dealing with a minor ankle injury that will keep him out of Saturday's practice, but he should return to action Monday.