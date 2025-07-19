Menu
Josh Minkins Injury: Beginning camp on NFI list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

New England placed Minkins (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury or illness list Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Minkins signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent following April's NFL Draft. He has a narrow path to a roster spot, so it will be important for Minkins to come off the NFI list as soon as possible in order to be able to begin practicing and playing in preseason games.

Josh Minkins
New England Patriots
