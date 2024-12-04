Josh Oliver Injury: Back at practice Wednesday

Oliver (ankle) participated in practice Wednesday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

It's Oliver's first practice since injuring his ankle Nov. 17. Coach Kevin O'Connell stated earlier in the week on Monday that he expected Oliver back for Sunday's Week 14 game against the Falcons. In Oliver's absence, T.J. Hockenson saw a spiked role, playing 68 and 64 percent of the offensive snaps, while logging a 10-142-0 receiving line on 15 targets. Oliver's return would be a slight negative for Hockenson.