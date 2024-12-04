Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Oliver headshot

Josh Oliver Injury: Back at practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Oliver (ankle) participated in practice Wednesday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

It's Oliver's first practice since injuring his ankle Nov. 17. Coach Kevin O'Connell stated earlier in the week on Monday that he expected Oliver back for Sunday's Week 14 game against the Falcons. In Oliver's absence, T.J. Hockenson saw a spiked role, playing 68 and 64 percent of the offensive snaps, while logging a 10-142-0 receiving line on 15 targets. Oliver's return would be a slight negative for Hockenson.

Josh Oliver
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now