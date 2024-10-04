Josh Oliver News: All set for Week 5

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Oliver (wrist) will not carry an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Jets in London, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Oliver has been limited in practice due to a wrist injury, but he'll continue to play through the issue as he's done since Week 3. The 2019 third-round pick is coming off a Week 4 performance against Green Bay in which he played a season-high 70 percent of offensive snaps while securing both of his targets for 10 yards and one touchdown, but it's worth noting that Minnesota designated starter T.J. Hockenson (knee), who isn't a candidate to suit up versus New York, for return from the reserve/PUP list Friday.