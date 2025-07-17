Josh Paschal Injury: Placed on active/NFI list

Paschal (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Lions on Thursday.

Despite his injury, Paschal remains eligible to practice and play in the first preseason game. The defensive end took on a starting role last season after Aidan Hutchinson broke his leg in Week 6, though he did deal with a knee injury. A second-round pick in 2022, Paschal has yet to record more than 2.0 sacks in a season, and he is entering the final year of his rookie deal.