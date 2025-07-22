Josh Simmons News: Taking first-team reps
Simmons (knee) was taking first-team reps at left tackle during training camp Tuesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
Simmons is now healthy again after having suffered a torn patellar tendon while at Ohio State last season. The rookie first-round pick will spend the remainder of the summer competing for the left tackle spot with Jaylon Moore, whom the team signed to a two-year deal earlier in the offseason.
