Josh Simmons News: Taking first-team reps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Simmons (knee) was taking first-team reps at left tackle during training camp Tuesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Simmons is now healthy again after having suffered a torn patellar tendon while at Ohio State last season. The rookie first-round pick will spend the remainder of the summer competing for the left tackle spot with Jaylon Moore, whom the team signed to a two-year deal earlier in the offseason.

Josh Simmons
Kansas City Chiefs
