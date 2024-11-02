Josh Whyle Injury: Late addition to injury report

Whyle was added to Tennessee's injury report Saturday due to an illness, and he's now questionable for Sunday's contest against New England, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Whyle's addition to the injury report one day before Sunday's contest puts his chance of suiting up in considerable question, though it's not clear how severe his ailment is. The tight end has had two of his better games this season over the past two weeks, totaling five catches on six targets for 67 yards during that span. Nick Vannett could see more opportunities behind No. 1 tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo on Sunday if Whyle doesn't play, and David Martin-Robinson could suit up after being a healthy scratch in every game so far this season.