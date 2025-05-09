Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Williams headshot

Josh Williams News: Getting chance with Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 10:37am

Tampa Bay signed Williams as an undrafted free agent Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Like his father Jermaine did in 1997, Williams will begin his pro football career as an undrafted free agent in Tampa Bay. He spent five seasons at LSU, accumulating 1,494 rushing yards, 600 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns. Now he figures to compete for Tampa's third slot on the depth chart at running back with the likes of Sean Tucker and D.J. Williams.

Josh Williams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now