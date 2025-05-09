Josh Williams News: Getting chance with Bucs

Tampa Bay signed Williams as an undrafted free agent Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Like his father Jermaine did in 1997, Williams will begin his pro football career as an undrafted free agent in Tampa Bay. He spent five seasons at LSU, accumulating 1,494 rushing yards, 600 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns. Now he figures to compete for Tampa's third slot on the depth chart at running back with the likes of Sean Tucker and D.J. Williams.