Karty has gone just 10-of-15 on field-gal attempts this season, with three additional misses on PATs. He's been the clear weak link on a likely playoff team, unable to match a 2024 rookie campaign in which he converted 84.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. Karty has even struggled with kickoffs this year, so it's perhaps surprising the Rams waited this long to seriously consider a change. Mevis, listed at 5-foot-11, 243 pounds, has never kicked in an NFL regular-season game. He signed with the Rams' practice squad Wednesday, after spending time with the Jets from June through September.