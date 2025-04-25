JT Tuimoloau News: Colts add standout Round 2 DE

The Colts selected Tuimoloau in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 45th overall.

Tuimoloau (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) is a prototypical three-down defensive end who should prove a viable starter in the NFL. For now the Ohio State product will likely need to play off the bench, though, because Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu will be tough to displace from the starting lineup anytime soon. If Tuimoloau has to play in a DE3 role for the Colts then he'll likely prove overqualified after torching his way to 21.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks last year.