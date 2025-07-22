JT Woods News: Find work with Las Vegas
The Raiders signed Woods on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Woods spent the 2024 campaign bouncing around the league with the Chargers, Eagles and Bears but didn't appear in a regular-season game. He signed a future deal with the Seahawks following Week 18 but was cut by Seattle earlier this month. Woods will attempt to win a job in the Raiders' secondary this summer.
