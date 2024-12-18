Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
JuJu Brents headshot

JuJu Brents Injury: Ready to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Wednesday that Brents (knee) is being designated to return from injured reserve.

Brents' 21-day practice window will officially open, in which span he can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time. That makes the 2023 second-round pick eligible to retake the field as early as Sunday's game against the Titans, if Indianapolis makes the corresponding transaction. Brents is working his way back from a knee injury that's kept him sidelined since he suffered it in the Colts' regular-season opener.

JuJu Brents
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now