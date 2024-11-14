Julian Hill Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice

Hill (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill played through a shoulder injury during Monday's win over the Rams, logging 39 total snaps (29 on offense, 10 on special teams) while failing to haul in his lone target. He was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's estimated report, but he's still working through a shoulder issue that sidelined him during the Dolphins' Week 9 loss to the Bills. If Hill is able to practice again Friday, he should have a good chance at playing Sunday versus the Raiders.