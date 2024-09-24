Julian Hill: Makes most of two targets

Hill secured both of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Hill played 39 percent of snaps versus Seattle and racked up a superior receiving line to Jonnu Smith (2-18-0) despite drawing one less target. He was on the field for one more offensive play than Smith. Meanwhile, Durham Smythe has looked like the poorest pass-catching option in the Dolphins' tight end corps, with just two catches for 11 yards on the season (six targets). Hill will look to continue making the most of his rotational opportunities versus the Titans on Monday Night Football.