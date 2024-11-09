Julian Hill News: Good to go Monday

Hill (shoulder) was a full practice participant Saturday and carries no injury designation into Monday's game against the Rams, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hill injured his shoulder in Week 8 against Arizona, which forced him to be sidelined against the Bills in Week 9. He opened this week with consecutive limited practice sessions, but he finished off strong Saturday with a full practice and will suit up Monday. Hill has logged seven catches (on 10 targets) for 45 yards through seven regular-season games while operating as the Dolphins' No. 2 tight end behind Jonnu Smith.