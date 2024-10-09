Julian Love Injury: Game-time decision

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Wednesday that Love (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Thursday night's matchup against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Love was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, giving himself a chance to suit up Thursday night. The second-year Seahawk has recorded 36 total tackles and defended two passes, including one interception, across the team's first five games. If Love is unable to play in Week 6's divisional matchup, expect Coby Bryant to serve as Seattle's top free safety.