Julian Love Injury: Listed as questionable vs. Big Blue

Love (thigh) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Love injured his thigh during the Seahawks' Week 4 loss against the Lions. He started the week as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but he was able to practice without restriction Thursday and Friday. While Love is officially listed as questionable, he's trending towards the probable side of playing Sunday against the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Love has accumulated 26 tackles (22 solo), two passes defended (one interception) and one forced fumble this season.