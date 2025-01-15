Julian Okwara News: Increased workload in 2024

Okwara finished the 2024 season with 18 total tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over 13 games.

Okwara operated as a depth option at linebacker for the Cardinals in 2024, stepping up on occasion to occupy a significant role on the team's defense. The linebacker matched a career-high in 13 games played and his 18 total tackles were the second highest total of his five-year NFL career. Okwara will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he'll likely look for another opportunity elsewhere in an attempt to find a starting role.