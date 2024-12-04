Junior Colson Injury: Designated to return from IR

The Chargers designated Colson (ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Colson has been sidelined for the Chargers' last four games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Browns. The rookie third-round pick was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and he'll likely have to log at least one full practice session this week in order to have a chance at being activated off IR ahead of Sunday's AFC West clash against the Chiefs.