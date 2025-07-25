Justin Fields Injury: Considered day to day
Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Fields is "day to day" and won't be rushed back into practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Fields was out on the practice field Friday morning, one day after suffering a toe dislocation, but it sounds like he didn't actually participate in any of the team drills. Tyrod Taylor took over as the first-team QB, with Fields mostly observing from the side.
