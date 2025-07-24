Justin Fields Injury: Day-to-day, per Jets
A medical evaluation revealed that Fields sustained a dislocated toe in his right foot during Thursday's practice and is viewed by the Jets as day-to-day.
While Fields' short-term practice status figures to be impacted by the issue, the Jets confirmed that the QB avoided a serious injury and as a result is not in line to miss significant time. Look for top backup Tyrod Taylor to log added snaps until Fields is next able to practice fully.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now