Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Justin Fields headshot

Justin Fields Injury: Day-to-day, per Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

A medical evaluation revealed that Fields sustained a dislocated toe in his right foot during Thursday's practice and is viewed by the Jets as day-to-day.

While Fields' short-term practice status figures to be impacted by the issue, the Jets confirmed that the QB avoided a serious injury and as a result is not in line to miss significant time. Look for top backup Tyrod Taylor to log added snaps until Fields is next able to practice fully.

Justin Fields
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now