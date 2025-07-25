Justin Fields Injury: Dressed for practice

Fields (toe) is present for practice Friday, but Tyrod Taylor took the first QB rep of team drills, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Fields was diagnosed with a dislocated toe after an early exit from practice Thursday. His participation seems to be limited Friday, but it's still a good sign that he's out on the field in uniform just one day after suffering the injury. New York's offense otherwise looks healthy early in training camp, with RT Armand Membou (7th overall pick) and TE Mason Taylor (42nd pick) being the big offseason additions after a quiet free-agency period.