Justin Fields Injury: Suffers toe injury

Fields suffered a toe injury of unknown severity during Thursday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Fields came off the practice field gingerly Thursday morning and was then carted back to the team facility. Jets coach Aaron Glenn specified after practice that the QB suffered a toe injury, but Glenn didn't comment on the potential severity or whether Fields is expected to undergo an MRI, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. It sounds like QB Tyrod Taylor may take over New York's first-team offense for at least the next few days.