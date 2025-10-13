Coach Aaron Glenn admitted Monday that Fields, who completed just nine of 17 pass attempts for 45 yards while absorbing nine sacks, "took a step back" in Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London, but the current plan is to stick with the 26-year-old under center. Behind Fields on the depth chart are 36-year-old Tyrod Taylor, who is a known commodity as a reliable veteran backup at this stage of his career, and undrafted rookie Brady Cook on the practice squad. Taylor isn't a long-term answer, and Cook likely isn't ready for regular-season NFL action. Things could change if Fields doesn't rebound and show signs of improvement.