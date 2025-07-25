Justin Pugh News: Retires from NFL

Pugh announced his retirement as a member of the Giants on Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Pugh last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Giants, when he started in 12 games. He'll hang up his cleats and end his 11-year NFL career having started in 131 of 132 regular-season games played. Pugh was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, 19th overall, following a two-year college career at Syracuse and was named to the 2013 NFL All-Rookie Team.