Justyn Ross News: Waived by Chiefs

The Chiefs waived Ross on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ross had just signed a reserve/future contract with the team back in February but will now head to waivers. The 2023 undrafted free agent had spent the entirety of his two-year career in Kansas City and hauled in six of his 12 targets for 53 yards across 12 regular season games but will now look to catch on with another team.