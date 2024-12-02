Kadarius Toney News: Joins active roster

Toney was elevated to the Browns' active roster Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2021 first-round pick from Florida's elevation to the active roster ensures depth at wide receiver, with Cedric Tillman (concussion) in line to miss his second consecutive game in Monday night's matchup against the Broncos. Toney has appeared in one game for the Browns this season, playing five offensive snaps and taking one carry for minus-7 yards. He's expected to serve as a depth piece in the Browns' wide receiver corps in Week 13.