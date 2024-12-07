Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kadarius Toney headshot

Kadarius Toney News: Signed to Browns' active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Cleveland signed Toney from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Toney had been elevated from the Browns' practice squad to the active roster twice this season, with his latest outing taking place in Week 13 against the Broncos when he turned his lone carry into three yards. Toney gives the Browns much needed depth at wide receiver for Sunday's game against the Steelers as Cedric Tillman (concussion) has been ruled out and Jamari Thrash (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Kadarius Toney
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now