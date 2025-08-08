An undrafted free agent back in 2022, Davis made his NFL debut last season in Week 18 with the Browns and made a positive impression on special teams with 107 return yards. The 26-year-old did more than that Friday, rising to the occasion as a red-zone target for Shedeur Sanders and hauling in TDs of seven and 12 yards in the second quarter. Davis is still likely on the outside looking in for a Week 1 roster spot, especially with DeAndre Carter on the squad, but if he keeps stacking strong performances, he could make the veteran return man expendable.