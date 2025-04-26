Fantasy Football
Kaden Prather headshot

Kaden Prather News: Late-round pick for Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Bills selected Prather in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 240th overall.

Prather had a productive career at West Virginia and Maryland, topping 50 catches in three of his four years between the two schools. He has an old-school profile, relying on length and speed to beat defenders outside the numbers. It remains to be seen if he can stick in Buffalo, particularly considering the relatively similar playing style to Keon Coleman, but Prather should be able to compete for the fifth wide receiver role.

