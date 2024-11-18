Kaevon Merriweather News: Out in Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers waived Merriweather on Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Merriweather appeared in each of the Buccaneers' last nine games before being waived Monday, recording three total tackles while playing primarily on special teams (41 defensive snaps and 198 on special teams). The Iowa product became expendable after the Bucs claimed Mike Edwards on Nov. 14. Merriweather has a chance to stay in Tampa Bay on the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.