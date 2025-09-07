The Texans' offense couldn't punch the pall into the end zone and finished with 265 total yards, but Fairbairn's boot kept Houston in the game. He opened things up with a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter for the game's first score, and after making a 45-yard try in the second he put the Texans up by two points with a 53-yard make as time expired in the first half. Fairbairn made a career-high 13 field goals from 50-plus yards in 2024, and that length will help the Texans stay competitive when the offense stalls outside the red zone.