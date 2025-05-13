Kaimon Rucker News: Signs with Ravens

Rucker signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, Matt Ryan of the team's official site reports.

Rucker tallied 30 tackles (16 solo), with 6.0 sacks, and an interception during the 2024 campaign at North Carolina although his season was cut short due to a cracked fibula that he's since recovered from. He previously attended the Eagles' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and will spend the remainder of the offseason competing for a roster spot on the Ravens.