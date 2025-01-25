Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kamari Lassiter headshot

Kamari Lassiter News: Picks off three passes as rookie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Lassiter finished the 2024 season with 58 tackles (42 solo) and 10 pass breakups, including three interceptions, across 14 regular-season games.

Selected No. 42 overall out of Georgia in the 2024 NFL Draft, Lassiter started all 14 games he appeared in and also logged four tackles for loss, including one safety. Lassiter saw most of his rookie-year action on the right side of the field opposite Derek Stingley, and the two formed one of the league's best cornerback duos. The pair is a foundation for the Houston defense moving forward.

Kamari Lassiter
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now