Kamari Lassiter News: Picks off three passes as rookie

Lassiter finished the 2024 season with 58 tackles (42 solo) and 10 pass breakups, including three interceptions, across 14 regular-season games.

Selected No. 42 overall out of Georgia in the 2024 NFL Draft, Lassiter started all 14 games he appeared in and also logged four tackles for loss, including one safety. Lassiter saw most of his rookie-year action on the right side of the field opposite Derek Stingley, and the two formed one of the league's best cornerback duos. The pair is a foundation for the Houston defense moving forward.