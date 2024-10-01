Kameron Johnson Injury: Participates in walk-through

Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant during the Buccaneers' walk-through session Tuesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Johnson was able to suit up for Week 4 against the Eagles after missing Week 3 against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. He's started this week with back-to-back limited participation designations, and Wednesday's injury report will provide more clarity on his status for Thursday's NFC South showdown against the Falcons. Smith has played 53 snaps (34 on offense, 19 on special teams) and registered one carry for no gain and one target through three-regular season games.