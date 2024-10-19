Kameron Johnson Injury: Ruled out for Week 7

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Ravens, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Johnson will miss a second straight game due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 5 against the Falcons. He hasn't practiced since the injury, and his next chance at suiting up will be Week 8 in a rematch against Atlanta. With Mike Evans (hamstring) and Trey Palmer (concussion) dealing with injuries, the Bucs' only healthy wide receivers heading into Monday's game are Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard.