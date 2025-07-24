KaVontae Turpin News: Getting work in backfield

Turpin has taken handoffs with the first-team offense during the first couple days of training camp, Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The 28-year-old is locked into a roster spot as the Cowboys' primary kick returner and as a depth option at wideout, but Turpin could be adding more duties to his portfolio. Dallas lacks an established starter in the backfield, with bargain free-agent signings Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders battling with rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, as well as holdover Deuce Vaughn, for snaps and touches, and Turpin appears to be tossing his hat in the ring. While he's unlikely to win the top job outright, he could work in as part of a committee and provide a direct threat to Blue and Vaughn as an undersized speedster who can contribute as a receiver.