Kayshon Boutte News: Opens camp with first-team offense

Boutte, Stefon Diggs and Demario Douglas opened training camp Wednesday as New England's first-team wide receivers, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Digg is locked in for one starting job -- assuming his return from an ACL tear continues to go swimmingly -- and Douglas figures to be the slot man again. That leaves Boutte to compete with rookie third-round Kyle Williams and others for one starting job, with Boutte hoping to build on his strong finish to 2024. He had 240 yards and two TDs over the final three weeks of last season, after recording 336 yards and one TD across 10 previous starts. Bourne has a chance to defend his starting job, but there's also risk of dropping off the roster if he struggles this summer, as Diggs, Douglas and Williams are locks to make it, leaving only 2-3 spots up for grabs between Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins (undisclosed), Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder), Javon Baker, Efton Chism and others.