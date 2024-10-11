Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury: Won't play Sunday

Thibodeaux (wrist) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Thibodeaux underwent wrist surgery Wednesday and could even be placed on injured reserve according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, so it's no surprise that Thibodeaux won't play in Sunday's contest. The 2022 first-round pick out of Oregon has accumulated 12 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, across the Giants' first five games this season. Expect Azeez Ojulari or Patrick Johnson to start opposite Brian Burnes as part of the Giants' top pass-rushing duo in Thibodeaux's stead.