Kazmeir Allen Injury: Staying in Washington

Allen (ankle) signed a reserve/future contract with the Commanders on Tuesday.

Allen spent most of the 2024 regular season on the Commanders' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. He wasn't elevated to the active roster for a game, and he ended the season on the practice squad injured list due to an ankle injury during practice in mid-December. The 24-year-old running back has yet to play in an NFL regular-season games since signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023.