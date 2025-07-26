K.C. Ossai News: Activated off PUP list

The Texans activated Ossai (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list Saturday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Ossai passed his physical and his now clear to return to practice after having been dealing with an undisclosed injury. The 22-year-old signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May and now healthy, he will spend the rets of the summer competing for a spot on the final roster.